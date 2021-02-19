Pakistan reports 1,245 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 568,506 on Friday after 1,245 new cases were reported across the country during the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 24,139 COVID-19 cases. Sindh has so far reported 255,039 cases, Punjab 166,242, Balochistan 18,967 and KP has confirmed 70,493 infections. Similarly, Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 4,947 cases, Islamabad 43,145 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 9,673 coronavirus cases.

During the last 24 hours, 34,754 tests were conducted. So far, 8,602,515 people have been tested for coronavirus. 40 more people also lost their lives to coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Since its outbreak last year, coronavirus has claimed 12,527 lives.

Meanwhile, 1,243 also recovered from the viurs, taking the tally to 531,840. On Thursday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Pakistan that will receive 2.8 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine as part of the COVAX.

He further said the vaccine will be used to start a public vaccination programme for people above the age of 60.