ANL 31.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.85%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.6%)
ASL 24.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 103.30 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.61%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (9.04%)
DGKC 135.98 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.04%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.06%)
FCCL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
HUBC 85.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
JSCL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.29%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.49%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.6%)
MLCF 47.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PAEL 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
POWER 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 135.80 Increased By ▲ 8.55 (6.72%)
UNITY 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.33%)
BR100 4,981 Increased By ▲ 20.68 (0.42%)
BR30 25,821 Increased By ▲ 286.52 (1.12%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 85 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,249 Increased By ▲ 32.96 (0.17%)
Pakistan reports 1,245 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

  • Currently, there are 24,139 COVID-19 cases.
  • 1,243 people also recovered from the novel virus in 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood 19 Feb 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 568,506 on Friday after 1,245 new cases were reported across the country during the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 24,139 COVID-19 cases. Sindh has so far reported 255,039 cases, Punjab 166,242, Balochistan 18,967 and KP has confirmed 70,493 infections. Similarly, Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 4,947 cases, Islamabad 43,145 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 9,673 coronavirus cases.

During the last 24 hours, 34,754 tests were conducted. So far, 8,602,515 people have been tested for coronavirus. 40 more people also lost their lives to coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Since its outbreak last year, coronavirus has claimed 12,527 lives.

Meanwhile, 1,243 also recovered from the viurs, taking the tally to 531,840. On Thursday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Pakistan that will receive 2.8 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine as part of the COVAX.

He further said the vaccine will be used to start a public vaccination programme for people above the age of 60.

Coronavirus Pakistan Coronavirus Vaccine coronavirus cases Coronavirus deaths Coronavirus lockdown

