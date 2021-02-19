KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 11.840 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,954.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 5.963 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 PKR 1.871 billion, currencies through COTS PKR 1.389 billion, silver PKR 836.774 million, crude oil PKR 689.302 million, natural gas PKR 573.509 million, platinum PKR 318.109 million, DJ PKR 84.985 million, copper PKR 79.639 million and SP500 PKR 34.916 million.

In Agricultural Commodities, 3 lots of cotton amount to PKR 2.115 million were traded.

