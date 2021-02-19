ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US MIDDAY: Soyabeans, corn slump

Reuters 19 Feb 2021

CHICAGO: US corn and soyabean futures retreated on Thursday after the Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected that US farmers would devote more acres to the two crops this spring than any year on record. Wheat futures, meanwhile, climbed to the highest level in 2-1/2 weeks on rallying European wheat prices, a weaker dollar and concerns about US winter crop damage due to frigid weather across the wheat belt.

Corn and soya extended earlier declines after the USDA forecast 2021 corn plantings at 92 million acres and soyabeans at 90 million acres at the agency’s annual Ag Outlook Forum, which would be the largest-ever combined plantings for the two crops. The corn acreage projection was slightly below trade expectations, while soyabean acreage was a bit above.

Positioning ahead of the USDA’s broader supply-and-demand estimates, due to be released early on Friday, further pressured corn and soya.

“Historically, those (corn) acres have been low compared with final acres over the last 15 years. Soyabean acres were above what the trade thought,” said Don Roose, president of US Commodities.

Chicago Board of Trade March soyabean futures were down 11 cents at $13.72-3/4 a bushel at 12:13 p.m. CST (1813 GMT), while March corn fell 4-3/4 cents to $5.48-1/4 a bushel.

CBOT March wheat climbed 14 cents to $6.58 a bushel, following strong gains in Euronext wheat and worries about US winter wheat damage due to severely cold temperatures.

Corn Grains Soyabeans US MIDDAY

US MIDDAY: Soyabeans, corn slump

Wapda opposes NJS swapping for DBD development

Presidential reference on mode of ballot: Sindh, Punjab AGs outline widely divergent views

Papers of Hafeez, Vawda accepted, Pervaiz’s rejected

Three candidates from Punjab elected unopposed to Senate

Heads of organizations: To PM’s great disappointment, ministries fail to fill vacant posts

FBR revises functions, powers of Members

2nd phase of vaccination to start next month: Dr Sultan

SBP asked to set up cell to boost inflows into RDA

GI tag for Basmati rice: IPO submits reply to EU against India's claim

Punjab construction projects: Activities ‘worth’ Rs1.77trn to be generated, PM told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.