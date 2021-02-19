PML-N MPA reposes confidence in Buzdar

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA from Khanewal Faisal Khan Niazi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and reposed confidence in his leadership. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that development package for Khanewal and Muzaffargarh will be announced soon. He said the era of using political parties as limited companies has gone and it is the right of every MPA to strive for the resolution of public problems.

Praising the CM, Faisal Niazi said: “The way you are actively serving the masses is unprecedented and you have won the hearts of the parliamentarians by announcing development package for district.”

Talking to a delegation led by the chief organizer of PTI Saifullah Khan Niazi, the CM said that open balloting is essential for ensuring transparency; we will emerge as a majority party in the Senate election. Saifullah Niazi said that negative narrative of the opposition has failed to attract the people and opposition to open balloting has also exposed the real face of the opposition.

Moreover, the CM while presiding over a meeting at his office to review jail reforms programme, expressed strong indignation over failure in making solid progress on jail reforms programme and sought action plan within seven days. He also directed to provide separate signed reports about the provision of fans, coolers and functioning of PCOs in jails.

On the direction of the CM, a committee was constituted under the convenor ship of law minister to submit an action plan within seven days. The CM directed to identify as well as the accomplishment of targets with their timelines and added that he will go to the last extent to rectify the existing system by revamping the jails.

