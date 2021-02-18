ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
Sadiq Sanjrani calls for making PIPS more boust, result oriented

  • During the meeting, the board also gave approval of revised estimate of budget for next financial year.
APP 18 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday called for making Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) more robust and result-oriented through effective outreach at national and international levels.

Presiding over meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of PIPS, Chairman Senate said that the Institute enjoys international repute and there is need to synergize efforts for providing quality services to the parliamentarians to skillfully perform legislative functions and play role in policy scrutiny for promotion of transparency and accountability.

During the meeting, the board also gave approval of revised estimate of budget for next financial year, said a press release.

He said that international collaboration would help in broadening the paraphernalia of the institute and enable it to provide services to the parliaments across the globe. He, however, sought views and recommendations of the members in this regard.

The meeting was attended by a number of board members including Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Senators Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA, Mr. Amjad Ali Khan, MNA, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, MNA, Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA and Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan.

President BoG, Senator Sadiq Sanjrani, said that the legislators need research and accurate data to perform their legislative role effectively.

Executive Director PIPS Muhammad Anwar briefed the members about the progress of activities and apprised about the future plans to efficiently serve the National Parliament and Provincial Legislatures.

