ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Kibali's $500mn should be cleared to leave Congo next month

  • The gold miner has been in discussions with Democratic Republic of Congo over how to get the money out for more than a year.
  • With the new government now we're pretty sure that that blockage will be unblocked and we'll be able to go back to normal activities.
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

Barrick Gold Corp Chief Executive Mark Bristow said the group expected to get $500 million belonging to its Kibali gold mining venture out of Congo next month, adding that the advent of President Tshisekedi's new government should help.

The gold miner has been in discussions with Democratic Republic of Congo over how to get the money out for more than a year.

"With the new government now we're pretty sure that that blockage will be unblocked and we'll be able to go back to normal activities," Bristow told Reuters in an interview.

Tshisekedi has been consolidating control over the Congolese government and appointed a new prime minister on Monday, capping a series of victories over his once-dominant predecessor Joseph Kabila.

Under Congo's 2018 mining code, miners must return 60% of revenue from mineral sales to the country to help develop the economy. The $500 million is excess cash left over after Kibali repatriated 60% of revenue and paid in-country expenses.

Barrick earlier reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by a jump in gold prices.

gold market Barrick Gold Corp gold mine gold demand

Kibali's $500mn should be cleared to leave Congo next month

Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters