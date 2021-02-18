Pakistan
Gold prices decrease Rs100 to Rs110,200 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant.
18 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs100 on Thursday and was sold at Rs110,200 against sale at Rs110,300, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs86 and was traded at Rs94,478 against Rs94,564 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs86,605 from Rs86,684.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1380 and Rs1183.12 respectively.
The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of $4 and was sold at $1785 against its sale at $1789, the association added.
Despite COVID-19, Pakistan economy moving in the right direction, says PM
Gold prices decrease Rs100 to Rs110,200 per tola
Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead
Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target
FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation
PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled
UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity
Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden
Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash
Trump rages, Biden yawns
IMF seeks new circular debt plan
PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs
Read more stories
Comments