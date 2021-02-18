ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gold prices decrease Rs100 to Rs110,200 per tola

  • The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant.
APP 18 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs100 on Thursday and was sold at Rs110,200 against sale at Rs110,300, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs86 and was traded at Rs94,478 against Rs94,564 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs86,605 from Rs86,684.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1380 and Rs1183.12 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of $4 and was sold at $1785 against its sale at $1789, the association added.

Gold Bullion prices

Gold prices decrease Rs100 to Rs110,200 per tola

Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters