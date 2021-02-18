Pakistan
Governor condoles demise of Senator Mushahid Ullah
- KP Governor prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.
18 Feb 2021
PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Thursday expressed grief over the demise of senior parliamentarian, Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan.
In a message issued here, KP Governor prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.
