Huawei Mate X2 teaser hints at a new folding screen design

Huawei posted another teaser for its new Mate X2 folding phone to hint at a folding screen design on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The Chinese automaker launched the first Mate X smartphone in 2019 and then, the lineup design was refreshed in 2020 with a single large screen that could fold in half with the display was on the outside of the device.

However, this new teaser shows that the new Mate X2 will fold the other way like Samsung’s Galaxy Folds.

The teaser image for the phone showed it opened at an angle with a glow on the inside of the hinge, according to The Verge.

This also indicated the 8pm (China time) of the launch event on the 22nd of February, 2021.

In addition to this, this new smartphone by Huawei will be powered by the company's own Kirin 9000 chipset and will feature a dual selfie camera. Huawei Mate X will also come with a 4400mAh battery with 66W fast charging support, as reported by the Gadgets Now.