KIA Lucky Motors Reveals Prices for Sorento

  • KIA Lucky Motors has revealed prices for all three variants of its new SUV KIA Sorento.
  • The 2.4 Front Wheel Drive variant will be priced at Rs. 6,999,000, while the price of 2.4 All Wheel Drive and 3.5 Front Wheel Drive variants will be Rs. 7,999,000 and Rs. 8,399,000, respectively.
BR Web Desk 18 Feb 2021

KIA Lucky Motors has revealed prices for its new SUV called Sorento, which will be coming in three different variants: 2.4 Front Wheel Drive, 2.4 All Wheel Drive and 3.5 Front Wheel Drive.

According to a notification issued by the company, the 2.4 Front Wheel Drive variant will be priced at Rs. 6,999,000, while the price of 2.4 All Wheel Drive and 3.5 Front Wheel Drive variants will be Rs. 7,999,000 and Rs. 8,399,000, respectively.

KIA Sorento was unveiled in a ceremony held earlier this week in Karachi, and the SUV will be officially launched at the end of this week, as reported by Pakwheels.com.

While KIA Lucky Motors is a new entrant in the automobile market of Pakistan, the automaker has already achieved the third highest sales for cars in January, 2020, according to latest data by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

Moreover, KIA Sorento targets the upper segment market for SUVs and will directly compete will Toyota Fortuner, which currently dominates the local market in this category.

It is important to note that these prices are ex-factory prices for KIA Sorento.

Auto industry SUV car sales Automakers Cars production kia motor auto sector SUVs and electric vehicles KIA Lucky Motors

