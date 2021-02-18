ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
JGB yields track US Treasury fall as selling pressure eases

  • The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.720%.
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields fell on Thursday, tracking a similar move in US Treasuries as selling pressure eased despite a better-than-expected economic data.

Concerns over rise in US Treasury yields in the future, however, capped gains in Japanese bond prices, as investors are wary of growing expectations for an economic rebound, a market participant said.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.090% and the 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.485%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.675%.

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125% and the five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.085%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.720%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 151.3, with a trading volume of 30,212 lots.

