Markets
Indonesia central bank relaxes lending rules to complement rate cut
- The relaxation of downpayment rules for vehicle loans should be implemented by banks while still maintaining prudential standards.
18 Feb 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank will remove a downpayment requirement for vehicle loans and some mortgages from March until the end of the year, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Thursday, after announcing a 25 basis point cut in interest rates.
The relaxation of downpayment rules for vehicle loans should be implemented by banks while still maintaining prudential standards, Warjiyo said. He said the rules for mortgages only applied for banks with specified non-performing loan levels.
Despite COVID-19, Pakistan economy moving in the right direction, says PM
Indonesia central bank relaxes lending rules to complement rate cut
Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target
FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation
PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled
UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity
Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden
Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash
Trump rages, Biden yawns
IMF seeks new circular debt plan
PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs
Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed
Read more stories
Comments