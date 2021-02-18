Turkey gets offers in tender to buy 25,000 tonnes sunflower oil

HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in the tender from Turkey's state grain board TMO to purchase and import 25,000 tonnes of crude sunflower oil was estimated to be $1,395 a tonne c&f, traders said on Thursday.

The offer was said to have been submitted by trading house Yayla Agro for 5,000 tonnes for shipment to the port of Tekirdag, traders said.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has been reported.

Shipment is sought between Feb. 26 and March 20. Some 15,000 tonnes is sought for shipment to the Turkish port of Mersin and 10,000 tonnes to the port of Tekirdag.