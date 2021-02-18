Markets
Indonesia regulator sees 2021 loan growth at 4%-4.5% in worst case
- Heru Kristiyana, chief banking supervisor at OJK, said the agency still expected a base case scenario with loan growth at around 6.5% to 8.5% this year.
JAKARTA: Loan growth in Indonesia could grow at 4% to 4.5% in 2021 under a worse case scenario if coronavirus vaccinations progress slowly and the pandemic is prolonged, a senior official at the country's Financial Services Authority (OJK) said on Thursday.
Heru Kristiyana, chief banking supervisor at OJK, said the agency still expected a base case scenario with loan growth at around 6.5% to 8.5% this year.
