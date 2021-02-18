World
Thailand reports 150 new coronavirus cases
- The new infections took the overall total to 25,111 cases while fatalities remained at 82.
18 Feb 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 150 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Thursday, its COVID-19 taskforce said.
The new infections took the overall total to 25,111 cases while fatalities remained at 82.
