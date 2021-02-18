ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
Fog disrupts flight operation at Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport

  • Visibility near the airport was recorded less than 50 meters after which an Airblue flight from Dubai to Lahore landed in Islamabad
  • Motorways M-3 from Lahore to Abdul Hakeem and M-4 from Pindi Bhattian to Shamkot were closed for traffic
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 18 Feb 2021

(Karachi) A number of flights at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport were cancelled due to dense fog, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, visibility near the airport was recorded less than 50 meters after which an Airblue flight from Dubai to Lahore landed in Islamabad. Similarly, some other domestic flights were also cancelled and delayed.

Meanwhile, motorways M-3 [Lahore to Abdul Hakeem] and M-4 [Pindi Bhattian to Shamkot] were closed for traffic. The motorway police have instructed travellers to drive slowly and use fog lights. Visibility on the National Highway dropped to 10 meters.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department stated that the fog will remain dense on Thursday till 11am. The highest temperature will be recorded at 15 degrees while the lowest was 10 degrees, Met office said.

