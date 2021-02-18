Covid-19 vaccine: Frontline health workers urged to register themselves

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chairman Asad Umar has urged all the frontline health workers to register themselves for the coronavirus vaccine.

In a statement, Asad Umar said that the institution will take every step to ensure the safety of healthcare workers. “Frontline healthcare workers are our priority,” said Umar.

According to the NCOC’s data, 52,768 healthcare workers have been vaccinated across the country since the vaccination drive began on February 2nd.

The authorities have established Adult Vaccine Administration facilities across the country, and an inoculation process is in place supported by a digital mechanism.

For adult vaccine administration of the first tranche, there have been 189 designated healthcare facilities in the Punjab, 14 in Sindh, 280 in KP, 44 in Balochistan, 14 in the ICT, 25 in the AJK, and 16 in the G-B for the complete vaccine administration process.

The NCOC is supervising the coronavirus vaccination drive and the provincial authorities have established centres at the provincial, district and tehsil levels. The entire process is managed through a digital National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) with minimum human intervention.

According to NCOC figures, 32,860 frontline healthcare workers have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Sindh.

In Punjab 15,494 health workers have been vaccinated, in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 1,639 health workers have been given the vaccine doses.

In Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), 1,013 healthcare workers have been inoculated, while in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 651 healthcare workers, and in Islamabad 859 have been provided the vaccine. In Balochistan, the number of healthcare workers who have been vaccinated stands at 252, according to the NCOC.

According to the NCOC, Pakistan on Wednesday reported 56 more coronavirus deaths and detected 1,165 more Covid-19 positive patients by conducting 33,196 tests across the country.

Moreover, 1,484 coronavirus patients have recovered from the deadly disease taking the national tally of recovered patients to 525,545, since the pandemic erupted in February 2019.

At present there are 25,008 active Covid-19 patients. So far, Pakistan has reported 565,989 coronavirus cases.

Sindh with 254,286 cases is on top followed by the Punjab with 165,200 cases, KPK with 70,123 cases, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 42,921 cases, Balochistan with 18,954 cases, the AJK with 9,562 cases, and G-B with 4,943 cases.

Out of 12,436 deaths reported since the pandemic outbreak, Punjab is on top with 5,114 deaths of which 30 died during the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 4,244 deaths, 18 during the past 24 hours, KPK has reported 2,007 deaths of which seven in the past 24 hours, the ICT 486 deaths, the AJK 284 of which one in the past 24 hours, Balochistan 199 deaths, and G-B 102.

A total of 8,531,218 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities.

Some 2,113 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Pakistan on February 3rd, 2021 has initiated its coronavirus vaccination drive giving top priority to frontline workers as per the government’s coronavirus strategy. So far, Pakistan has received 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China which is being distributed across all the provinces.

