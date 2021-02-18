ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
New LB system: Direct elections to be held at all tiers: minister

Recorder Report 18 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Direct elections will be held at all tiers in the new local bodies system whether it is village and neighbourhood councils, Municipal Corporation or the metropolitan institutions.

Introduction of an efficient and best local government system in the largest province in the country is the top priority of the present government.

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said this while presiding over a high level meeting here on Wednesday wherein various aspects of the Punjab Local Government Act 2019 were discussed. In this meeting, Punjab Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat and provincial ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Sibteen Khan, Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din, Mian Khalid Mahmood and Chaudhry Akhlaq Hussain were present while senior officers also participated in this meeting in which various proposals regarding the new local government system in Punjab were discussed in detail.

Aleem Khan said in the new system of local bodies over lapping in different sectors would be reviewed while clear division of power will be ensured. He said that important decisions would be taken for the formation of new local bodies keeping in view the past experiences and discussions would be held with all stakeholders in this regard. The minister further said that the model of developed countries would also be put forward and the formation of local bodies in different cities of the province would be made keeping in view the population there.

It is pertinent to mention that a high-powered committee was constituted by the chief minister on local government reforms which is led by Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan.

