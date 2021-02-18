Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday saw another fall on the local market, traders said on Wednesday.

After a decline of Rs 900, the yellow metal price reached Rs 110,300 per tola.

Gold per 10 grams also went down by Rs 772 to Rs 94,564 on the domestic market. The precious metal was quoted selling for $1789 per ounce on the world market.

Silver was selling for Rs 1,380 per tola, Rs 1183.12 per 10 grams and $27.07 per ounce, traders said.

