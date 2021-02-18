No room for ethnic politics: PSP

KARACHI: Pak-Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that the PSP would hold a grand public rally of the Pakhtun community on February 28 in Sohrab Goth to prove that there was no room for ethnic politics in the country.

“The evil tactics to cause rifts and clashes amongst brothers from different ethnic backgrounds would be thwarted once and for all as the PSP is practicing politics of uniting all the sub-nationalities,” he told a press conference at the Pakistan House on the occasion of Karachi businessman Abdul Rehman Dawi’s joining the PSP along with his associates.

He said that time had proved that neither winning meant success nor losing corresponded to failure.

“Today, the PSP has emerged as much stronger and more popular political force than the so-called winners of 2018 general elections. People from every walk of life are joining the PSP today in great numbers,” he added. Mustafa Kamal said that in response to the “PPP’s biased politics, it is very easy to indulge in ethnic politics. We can also indulge in such politics ... however we are cognizant that consequences of such politics are lethal and deadly. We will never pursue ethnic politics at any cost”, the PSP chief declared.

