Bid to smuggle high quality heroin foiled

KARACHI: The staff of Drug Enforcement Cell (DEC) of Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), Airport on Wednesday foiled an attempt to smuggle high quality heroin to the United Kingdom (UK).

According to details, the DEC staff had recovered 450 grams of high quality heroin during checking the parcel of non-stick cooking pans. The parcel was booked for Birmingham (UK). The international value of confiscated contraband heroin is estimated to Rs 45 million. Consequent upon recovery, the case has been registered and further investigation is in progress to take the responsible persons to task.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021