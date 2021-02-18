Boeing 737 MAX back in European skies

PARIS: The Boeing 737 MAX made its first commercial flight in Europe on Wednesday since being grounded for 22 months following two deadly crashes.

Belgium’s TUI fly said a 737 MAX was used on a flight from Brussels to Alicante and then Malaga in Spain.

The flight took off at 0830 GMT and landed two hours later in Malaga, according to the site flightradar24.

Europe’s air safety regulator EASA approved the return of the 737 MAX on January 27, two months after the US regulator cleared the aircraft to resume operations. The MAX was grounded in March 2019 after 346 people died in two crashes.