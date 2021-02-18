ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report 18 Feb 2021

KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 10.346 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,958.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 5.436 billion, followed by silver PKR 1.112 billion, currencies through COTS PKR 1.052 billion, NSDQ 100 PKR 936.326 million), platinum PKR 780.205 million, natural gas PKR 451.233 million, crude oil PKR 370.489 million, copper PKR 103.225 million, DJ PKR 55.245 million, Japan Equity PKR 24.372 million and SP500 PKR 23.905 million.

In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of cotton amount to PKR 1.409 million were traded.

