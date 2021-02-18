ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
Byco partners with Sehat Kahani

18 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier energy company, Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited, signed an MoU with Sehat Kahani to provide telemedicine facilities through remote medical consultations for Byco’s workforce of over 800 employees and their immediate families. The signing ceremony was held at Byco’s Head Office in Karachi.

The MoU was signed by Azfar Saeed Baig, Byco’s Vice President, and Iffat Zafar Aga, Co-Founder & COO, Sehat Kahani, with senior executives from both organizations. “Byco considers its employees to be its greatest asset. Due to COVID-19, getting health care and visiting doctors physically is still a challenge. Byco has therefore partnered with Sehat Kahani so that our staff can be treated through remote consultations. Sehat Kahani has 24/7 availability of certified doctors.” said Baig.

Under the MoU, Byco’s employees will be able to access online consultations with accredited doctors, not only for themselves, but also for their dependents, including their spouse, children and parents.

Sehat Kahani, a health-tech social enterprise under the leadership of Dr Sara Saeed Khurram, its CEO and Co-Founder, aims to democratize healthcare, making it accessible for all, using telemedicine and a network of online doctors.

Byco Petroleum, is Pakistan’s largest oil refining company, and prides itself in being the employer of choice in the energy sector, working continuously to improve its employee experience through strategic alliances and internal programs to advance their professional development and well-being.—PR

