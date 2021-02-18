ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Wednesday’s early trade: Nasdaq falls as big tech slides

Reuters 18 Feb 2021

NEW YORK: The Nasdaq fell on Wednesday led by a slide in big technology firms as investors rotated out of growth stocks, while awaiting the release of minutes from the U.S Federal Reserve’s January meeting later in the day.

Shares in Apple Inc, Tesla Inc and Microsoft Corp fell between 1.0% and 2.5%, weighing the most on the tech-heavy index. The S&P 500 technology sector fell 0.9%, while the communication services sector dropped 0.1%.

Both the S&P sectors house many stocks with high earnings multiples, which many analysts say may come under pressure with rising yields.

Rising inflation expectations pushed benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields to their highest in a year on Wednesday.

“The reflation trade has been good for stock markets as it’s driven by optimism around the recovery, but that will only continue to a point ... if yields start rising at a rate considered too fast, sentiment will quickly change in stock markets,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

At 9:56 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 17.73 points, or 0.06%, at 31,505.02, the S&P 500 was down 11.15 points, or 0.28%, at 3,921.44, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 84.07 points, or 0.60%, at 13,963.43.—Reuters

S&P 500 NASDAQ OANDA U.S Federal Reserve Craig Erlam

