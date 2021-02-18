Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
18 Feb 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (February 17, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08150 0.07988 1.57688 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.08638 0.08538 1.59350 0.08163
Libor 1 Month 0.10825 0.11588 1.64700 0.10575
Libor 2 Month 0.15375 0.15650 1.68875 0.15075
Libor 3 Month 0.18863 0.20250 1.69600 0.18863
Libor 6 Month 0.20263 0.20800 1.71488 0.20075
Libor 1 Year 0.30263 0.30563 1.77188 0.29975
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
