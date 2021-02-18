Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
18 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (February 17, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 159.39 159.37 159.39 159.30 159.19 159.06 158.95
EUR 192.72 192.74 192.91 192.90 192.91 192.86 192.85
GBP 221.20 221.17 221.24 221.12 221.00 220.84 220.70
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
