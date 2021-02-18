State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Wednesday (February 17, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 159.5242 Pound Sterling 222.1374 Euro 193.6943 Japanese Yen 1.5121 ===========================

