ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Power: Domestic consumption puzzle

BR Research 18 Feb 2021

While a lot of focus has been on the quantum of electricity base tariff revision (and rightly so), an equally important detail seems to have failed to gather much traction. The issue in question is a very substantial change in the consumption patterns of domestic electricity consumers, as referenced in the base tariff revision motion for 2021.

The lowest consumption slab, commonly referred to as baseline category consuming up to 50 units has undergone the largest change, with an 85 percent dip from previous base tariff revision in 2019. The baseline slab had been absolved of most upward price revisions in the last ten years, including monthly and quarterly tariff adjustments. The category has now been also subject to 98 percent tariff increase. One wonders if virtually all baseline power consumption will cease to exist in just two years’ time.

Similarly, the second slab falling in the 1-100 units has also been put under a substantial downward revision, with 36 percent dip projected in actual consumption, and the share going down from the highest amongst all slabs to being only higher than the highest consumption slab.

The graduation from low consumption to higher consumption is an abrupt one and raises questions if the demand patterns have actually changed this much in such a short span of time, especially when power prices have been on the rise and real wages have not. Nonetheless, the lowest two consumption slabs, which accounted for one-third of all domestic consumption, are now slated to account for no more than one-fifth.

The biggest jump is seen in the 301-700 units slab, with a 10 percentage point increase in consumption share. The mentioned slab is projected to be responsible for more than one-quarter of the base revenues. One could argue that the total domestic consumption which has been projected to stay lower year-on-year, may actually rebound after a three-year period of lull. And that play its part in augmenting the revenues further.

But the consumption mix remains a big question mark, and failure to achieve how it is projected, could lead to serious shortfalls in revenue, none of which is budgeted for. More importantly, the revised consumption shares also call for another serious look at electricity inflation as computed by the PBS. Recall that the PBS had altered its methodology on weighted consumption just recently.

The new reality significantly changes the consumption patterns of the given quintiles that the PBS uses – and would lead to meaningful changes in electricity inflation index. The likelihood of that happening though, remains very low, given reluctance to change especially after the relatively recent rebasing exercise. From what it appears, electricity tariffs stand the risk of being underreported in the CPI, for times to come.

inflation electricity power electricity tariff

Power: Domestic consumption puzzle

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

PD revising power policy draft

Corporate sector: Income tax exemptions may be withdrawn

All commercial activities to be restored from March 1: Common man affected by price hike: Cabinet

Blinken says US to pay $200m in WHO obligations

SC treading cautiously on Senate ballot issue

Fawad holds ‘some’ court decisions responsible for stalled technological progress

HBL’s PAT doubles to Rs30.9bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters