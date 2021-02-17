World
Uzbekistan certifies Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for domestic use
- The Central Asian nation said earlier on Wednesday that it planned to purchase 1 million doses of the Russian-developed vaccine.
17 Feb 2021
MOSCOW: Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday that Uzbekistan has certified Moscow's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for domestic use, becoming the 27th country to do so to date aside from Russia itself.
The Central Asian nation said earlier on Wednesday that it planned to purchase 1 million doses of the Russian-developed vaccine.
