World
France to discuss Iran with Germany, UK and US counterparts this week
- The planned meeting on Thursday comes after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demanded "action, not words" from the United States if it wants to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the latest challenge to new President Joe Biden to take the first step towards a thaw.
17 Feb 2021
PARIS: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will discuss the situation regarding Iran at a meeting on Feb. 18 featuring his counterparts from Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, said the French foreign ministry on Wednesday.
The planned meeting on Thursday comes after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demanded "action, not words" from the United States if it wants to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the latest challenge to new President Joe Biden to take the first step towards a thaw.
Senate polls reference hearing: Vote cannot be secret forever, SC tells ECP
France to discuss Iran with Germany, UK and US counterparts this week
PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green
Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement
IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh
Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality
Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House
New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO
Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell
UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones
US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights
Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Read more stories
Comments