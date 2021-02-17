ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Three InterPrivate-backed SPACs aim to raise $650mn in IPOs

  • The special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) said they would seek to take public companies with an enterprise value of $1 billion or more in the tech and financial services sectors.
  • One of InterPrivate's SPACs, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp , agreed to take public lidar sensor maker Aeva Inc, led by former Apple Inc engineers, through a merger in November last year.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

Three blank-check firms, backed by private equity firm InterPrivate LLC, are looking to raise as much as $650 million in their initial public offerings, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp, InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc and InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc aim to raise $200 million, $200 million and $250 million, respectively, by selling units on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

The special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) said they would seek to take public companies with an enterprise value of $1 billion or more in the tech and financial services sectors.

One of InterPrivate's SPACs, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp , agreed to take public lidar sensor maker Aeva Inc, led by former Apple Inc engineers, through a merger in November last year.

The SPACs are led by Ahmed Fattouh, a former member of the private equity group at Investcorp International and the deals department of Morgan Stanley in New York.

Besides InterPrivate, several private equity firms, such as Apollo Global Management Inc and Alec Gores-led The Gores Group LLC, have raised billions so far through numerous blank-check firms.

Morgan Stanley and EarlyBirdCapital are lead underwriters on two of the offerings, while Wells Fargo Securities leads with Morgan Stanley on the third.

Private equity firm IPOs Blank check firms InterPrivate LLC

Three InterPrivate-backed SPACs aim to raise $650mn in IPOs

PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters