SHC warns against closure of roads during PSL6

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday warned against closure of road during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six starting from February 20.

As per details, hearing a petition against closure of roads around National Stadium Karachi, the bench ruled that if the roads are closed, there will be contempt of court proceedings.

During the hearing, Officials of the provincial home department and the East SP (traffic) appeared in the court.

The East superintendent of police (traffic) submitted a reply on the plea. He said only some roads are closed and alternative routes are provided.

He said all roads are open during practice sessions of the franchise teams.

If all the roads are open, the matter is over, the court remarked.

The court disposed of the petition after recording the statement of the East SP.

Earlier on Tuesday, the traffic police issued plan for commuters during the PSL season six.

As per the plan issued by traffic police, the route from Hassan Square to National Stadium will be closed for all types of traffic.

The fly-over will be closed for the general public from Liqauatabad which will be diverted to University Road. The traffic will be diverted towards New Town from Hassan Square bridge.

All kinds of small vehicles will be allowed to proceed on Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road towards the stadium. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

The Dalmia road will remain open for small vehicles from to Stadium Signal. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

The University Road/New Town turning will remain open for small vehicles towards the stadium signal. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

Heavy traffic will be diverted from Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liaquatabad Number 10 and Hassan Square, whereas, it will be closed from PP Chowrangi to University Road; Karsaz to National Stadium; Millennium to New Town.

Traffic DIG Javed Ali Mahar instructed the police that no negligence will be tolerated.