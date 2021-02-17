Markets
Kenyan shilling weakens as corporate demand for dollars surges
17 Feb 2021
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling weakened on Wednesday on the back of a surge in appetite for dollars from cooperates across different sectors including energy, traders said.
At 0835 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.45/65, compared to Tuesday's close of 109.35/55.
