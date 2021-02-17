Czech companies to visit Pakistan, explore opportunities in power sector

A delegation of Czech companies will visit Pakistan next month to explore opportunities in the country’s power sector.

Ambassador of Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka shared the development while talking to Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan during a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday. The two parties explored the areas of mutual discussion in energy sector including investment in oil sector and business in LNG supply chain for group of Czech companies visiting Pakistan by the end of next month.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan has said the government is pursuing robust policies to revamp the petroleum and power sectors of the country. The federal minister informed the ambassador that the government is committed to diversify the outlook of energy market while making it more competitive and efficient.

Referring to the exploration and production activities, the Minister said recently the government has carried out the bidding of fifteen oil and gas blocks and minimum investment in these blocks will be over seventy one million dollars in three years. He said the government will be offering more new oil and gas blocks by the end of this year.

The Minister said the government is focusing on exploiting indigenous resources for electricity generation.