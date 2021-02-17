Sports
Australian Open to allow 7,500 fans on centre court: organisers
- "We look forward to welcoming fans back to the Australian Open for the next four days and to finishing the event safely and on a high," tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement.
17 Feb 2021
MELBOURNE: The Australian Open will allow 50 percent capacity at Rod Laver Arena, the centre court, from Thursday after state authorities eased a five-day coronavirus lockdown, organisers of the Grand Slam tennis tournament said.
