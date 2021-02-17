Amazon to open its first Fire TV manufacturing line in India

Amazon announced today that it will be opening its first manufacturing line for Fire TV devices in India. This initiative is a partnership between Amazon and Foxconn-owned Cloud Network Technology, which is an Indian subsidiary of the Taiwanese electronics giant.

The partnership is also directly in-line with the Indian government's goals to encourage investment in the country and eliminate roadblocks like import taxes, which serve as barriers to entry for many international companies.

According to recent tweets by Amazon's twitter account for India, the company is excited to set its first manufacturing line in Chennai, Tamil Nadu to directly contribute to the local economy.

The company hopes that its new manufacturing line in Chennai will product hundreds and thousands of Fire TV devices every year. Amazon also plans on scaling the capacity depending on the domestic demand.

While Amazon announced that it will be investing around $1 billion in local Indian businesses last year, this new announcement signifies the company's growing interest in the Indian market.