ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
ASC 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.4%)
BOP 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
DGKC 138.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-2.23%)
EPCL 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.79%)
FCCL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.37%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.25%)
HASCOL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
HUBC 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
JSCL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.38%)
KAPCO 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.31%)
KEL 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PPL 92.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
SNGP 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.19%)
TRG 126.91 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.96%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,033 Decreased By ▼ -13.6 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,753 Decreased By ▼ -152.18 (-0.59%)
KSE100 46,806 Decreased By ▼ -61.76 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,574 Decreased By ▼ -45.42 (-0.23%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taiwan says BioNTech vaccine deal on hold, cites potential Chinese pressure

  • Chen said BioNTech had not asked them to speak to Fosun, and the deal with BioNTech had not been "torn up", only that it was "pending".
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

TAIPEI: A deal for Taiwan to buy 5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech SE is on hold, the island's health minister said on Wednesday, citing potential Chinese pressure for the delay.

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said officials were on the verge of announcing the deal in December when BioNTech pulled the plug.

While he did not directly say China was to blame, Chen implied there was a political dimension to the decision and that he had been worried about "outside forces intervening", hence his caution in discussing the planned deal publicly.

"Certain people don't want Taiwan to be too happy," he added, without elaborating, in a radio interview.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly sparred with the island over the coronavirus pandemic.

Taiwan has been angered by China's assertion only it can speak for the island on the international stage about the subject, while Taiwan has accused China of lack of transparency.

BioNTech signed a deal with Chinese firm Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd to exclusively develop and commercialize COVID-19 vaccine products developed by using BioNTech's mRNA technology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

In return it agreed to pay up to $85 million in licensing fees and invest $50 million for a stake in the German firm.

BioNTech's development and distribution partner for the rest of the world is US firm Pfizer Inc.

Chen said BioNTech had not asked them to speak to Fosun, and the deal with BioNTech had not been "torn up", only that it was "pending".

BioNTech and Fosun did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China's Taiwan Affairs Office declined immediate comment. China is currently observing the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Taiwan announced late in December said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 10 million from UK drugmaker AstraZeneca, with the rest coming from the COVAX global vaccine programme and an unnamed company.

AstraZeneca BioNTech Taiwan Germany's COVID19 Fosun COVAX global vaccine programme Taiwan Health Minister

Taiwan says BioNTech vaccine deal on hold, cites potential Chinese pressure

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters