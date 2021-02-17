ANL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.44%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.25%)
FCCL 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.48%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.13%)
HASCOL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HUBC 87.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.83%)
JSCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.78%)
KAPCO 39.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.33%)
PAEL 41.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.12%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.81%)
TRG 126.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.36%)
UNITY 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.25%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,041 Decreased By ▼ -5 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,825 Decreased By ▼ -79.55 (-0.31%)
KSE100 46,840 Decreased By ▼ -28.06 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,585 Decreased By ▼ -34.33 (-0.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa's Du Plessis retires from tests to focus on T20 World Cups

  • "This does not mean that ODI (One-Day International) cricket is no longer in my plans. I am just making T20 cricket the priority in the short term."
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

CAPE TOWN: Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has announced his retirement from tests to make Twenty20 International cricket his priority with successive World Cups in the next two years.

Middle-order batsman Du Plessis, 36, was the most senior member of the South Africa test squad that lost the recent series 2-0 in Pakistan, and finishes with an average a shade over 40 after 69 matches, with 10 centuries and 21 fifties.

"My heart is clear and the time is right to walk into a new chapter," Du Plessis said in a statement on Wednesday. "It has been an honour to play for my country in all the formats of the game, but the time has come for me to retire from test cricket.

"The next two years are T20 World Cup years. Because of this, my focus is shifting to this format and I want to play as much of it as possible around the world so that I can be the best player I can possibly be.

"This does not mean that ODI (One-Day International) cricket is no longer in my plans. I am just making T20 cricket the priority in the short term."

Du Plessis made his test debut against Australia in Adelaide in 2012, scoring 78 and a memorable 110 in the second innings, in which he faced 376 deliveries on a wearing wicket to help South Africa secure a draw in a series they won 1-0.

He captained the side in 36 tests but gave up the armband in February 2020 after a string of poor results.

australia Faf du Plessis Twenty20 international CAPE TOWN

South Africa's Du Plessis retires from tests to focus on T20 World Cups

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters