World

Russia detains 19 militants planning attacks

  • The FSB said it had seized a suicide belt, homemade bombs and automatic weapons from the suspects.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

MOSCOW: Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday it had detained 19 suspected Islamist militants planning attacks in the North Caucasus, TASS news agency reported.

The FSB said it had seized a suicide belt, homemade bombs and automatic weapons from the suspects.

