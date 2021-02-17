World
Russia detains 19 militants planning attacks
- The FSB said it had seized a suicide belt, homemade bombs and automatic weapons from the suspects.
17 Feb 2021
MOSCOW: Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday it had detained 19 suspected Islamist militants planning attacks in the North Caucasus, TASS news agency reported.
The FSB said it had seized a suicide belt, homemade bombs and automatic weapons from the suspects.
PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green
Russia detains 19 militants planning attacks
Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement
IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh
Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality
Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House
New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO
Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell
UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones
US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights
Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya
Read more stories
Comments