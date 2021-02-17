ANL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
Brent oil may fall into $61.74-62.23 range

  • Immediate resistance is at $63.04, a break above which could lead to a gain to $63.54. Only a further rise could signal the continuation of the uptrend.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may fall into a range of $61.74-62.23 per barrel, as it could have temporarily topped around a resistance at $63.85.

Oil failed twice to break this resistance. The gap forming on Wednesday represents a strong bearish sentiment. The steep rise from the Feb. 12 low of $60.35 is expected to be further reversed.

Immediate resistance is at $63.04, a break above which could lead to a gain to $63.54. Only a further rise could signal the continuation of the uptrend.

On the daily chart, a spinning top formed on Tuesday around a resistance at $63.87. With oil having opened much lower on Wednesday, this candlestick pattern indicates a dissipation of the bullish momentum.

A decent correction has started, which could extend to any level above $60.29.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

