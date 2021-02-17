ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
AVN 100.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.36%)
BOP 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
DGKC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.99%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
FFBL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.55%)
HASCOL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 87.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.52%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
MLCF 49.28 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.11%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.17%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.93%)
PPL 93.67 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.77%)
PRL 27.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
TRG 128.30 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.7%)
UNITY 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.25%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,097 Increased By ▲ 50.3 (1%)
BR30 26,092 Increased By ▲ 187.07 (0.72%)
KSE100 47,273 Increased By ▲ 404.81 (0.86%)
KSE30 19,797 Increased By ▲ 178.18 (0.91%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

  • In 2015, Soltan was released and deported to the United States after renouncing his Egyptian citizenship.
AFP 17 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden's administration on Tuedsay approved a nearly $200 million arms sale to Egypt but vowed to press human rights issues after a US activist reported harassment of his family.

The Biden administration -- which has vowed to end support for Saudi Arabia's offensive operations in Yemen's devastating war and is reviewing a major jet sale to the United Arab Emirates -- said it approved the sale of 168 tactical missiles to Egypt.

The $197 million sale of the Raytheon-made Rolling Airframe Missiles was requested by the Egyptian navy to improve defence in coastal areas and around the Red Sea, the State Department said.

The State Department said in a statement that it approved the sale, subject to congressional review, as Egypt "continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East."

Biden has vowed a tougher stance on human rights after his predecessor Donald Trump courted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, whom he reportedly called "my favorite dictator" in part for his cooperation with Israel.

A lawyer for Mohamed Soltan, a US citizen who has filed a lawsuit alleging torture in Egyptian custody, said that plain-clothes officers raided the homes of six family members Sunday, detaining two cousins.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said that said the United States was aware and "looking into" the account.

"We take seriously all allegations of arbitrary arrest or detention," Price told reporters.

"We will bring our values with us into every relationship that we have across the globe. That includes with our close security partners. That includes with Egypt."

In Egypt, pro-Sisi television hosts greeted the statement about the arrests with disdain -- neither confirming or denying their veracity -- with some such as Nashaat al-Deehy bluntly calling Soltan "a terrorist."

Soltan, the son of a leading member of the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, was arrested in August 2013 after Sisi led the military ouster of elected president Mohamed Morsi, an Islamist.

In 2015, Soltan was released and deported to the United States after renouncing his Egyptian citizenship.

He filed the lawsuit in a US court in June and last month worked with members of Congress to form a caucus devoted to promoting human rights in Egypt.

"Now the Egyptian regime is arresting his relatives to try to intimidate him into silence. Such tactics have no place in the international community," said Eric Lewis, a lawyer for Soltan.

Donald Trump Joe Biden State Department Joe Biden's Democrat party Joe Biden’s inauguration HumanRights Ned Price

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Biden says vaccines available for all Americans by end July

$6bn IMF programme: $500m in sight after reaching staff-level deal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters