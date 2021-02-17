Senate elections: ECP to begin process of scrutiny of nomination papers today

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will begin on Wednesday the process of scrutiny of nomination papers filed for the Senate elections to be held on March 3.

The process of scrutiny of nomination papers will continue till tomorrow. The ECP will scrutinize the nomination papers of 170 candidates who have filed their papers for the Senate elections. These include 39 from Sindh, 29 from Punjab, 51 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 41 from Balochistan and 10 from the federal capital.

Meanwhile, the candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on February 20. The last date for disposing of these appeals is February 23. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on February 25.

On March 11, a total of 52 senators in the house of 104 are set to retire. This time, the Senate polls will see the election of 48 senators. 11 senators from each from Punjab and Sindh, 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and two from Islamabad.

In each province, polling will be held to elect seven members on general seats, two women and two technocrats. The election on one minority seat each in KP and Balochistan will also be conducted.