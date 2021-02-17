World
Thousands rally in Myanmar's Yangon despite military build up
- UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews said he feared the situation was spiralling out of control.
17 Feb 2021
YANGON: Thousands were rallying in Yangon Wednesday to protest against the military coup despite a build-up of troops and fears of violence escalating.
"Today is the day we have to fight till the end. We need to show our unity and strength to end the military rule. People need to come out on the streets," a 21-year-old university student told AFP.
UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews said he feared the situation was spiralling out of control, with reports of soldiers being brought into the commercial capital from outlying regions.
Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement
Thousands rally in Myanmar's Yangon despite military build up
Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality
Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House
New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO
Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell
UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones
US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights
Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya
Biden says vaccines available for all Americans by end July
$6bn IMF programme: $500m in sight after reaching staff-level deal
Read more stories
Comments