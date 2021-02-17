ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.31%)
BOP 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
DGKC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.09%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.87%)
FCCL 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
FFBL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.55%)
HASCOL 11.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.52%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
MLCF 49.21 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.97%)
PAEL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.41%)
PIBTL 12.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.93%)
PPL 93.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.91%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
TRG 128.21 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.63%)
UNITY 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.28%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,097 Increased By ▲ 50.3 (1%)
BR30 26,092 Increased By ▲ 187.07 (0.72%)
KSE100 47,273 Increased By ▲ 404.81 (0.86%)
KSE30 19,797 Increased By ▲ 178.18 (0.91%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thousands rally in Myanmar's Yangon despite military build up

  • UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews said he feared the situation was spiralling out of control.
AFP 17 Feb 2021

YANGON: Thousands were rallying in Yangon Wednesday to protest against the military coup despite a build-up of troops and fears of violence escalating.

"Today is the day we have to fight till the end. We need to show our unity and strength to end the military rule. People need to come out on the streets," a 21-year-old university student told AFP.

UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews said he feared the situation was spiralling out of control, with reports of soldiers being brought into the commercial capital from outlying regions.

military Yangon UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews

Thousands rally in Myanmar's Yangon despite military build up

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Biden says vaccines available for all Americans by end July

$6bn IMF programme: $500m in sight after reaching staff-level deal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters