HBL-PSL 2021: Online sale of tickets to start from today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has urged the players, players support personnel and match officials featuring in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 to religiously follow the bio-secure and PCB’s Covid-19 Protocols to ensure health and safety of all participants as well as the integrity of the 34-match event.

To further facilitate the six sides, the PCB has assigned a Covid Compliance Officer (COO) with each side, who will be supervised by the event doctor. The compliance officers will be responsible for player testing, implementation of PCB Covid-19 protocols, sanitisation and players’ temperature checks. If required, they will escalate the matter to the event doctor.

Dr Sohail Saleem, PCB – Director, Medical and Sports Sciences said, “This is an extremely critical phase in the tournament as the sides are in the process of assembling in Karachi. The PCB Covid-19 Protocols are simple and straightforward but stringent. We implemented these successfully during the domestic and international matches, and there is no reason why we cannot ensure these are followed during the HBL Pakistan Super League.”

As per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, all participants entering the bubble require two negative tests and a mandatory 72-hour quarantine period before being allowed to resume training and integrating with all members. As the Pakistan T20I members had moved from the Lahore bubble, they required a 24-hour quarantine period besides a negative test.

Moreover, pursuant to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decision to allow 20 percent crowds to attend each match day of the PSL, the PCB has confirmed ticket prices for 30 of the 34 matches, which will be played from 20th February to 16th March. Ticket denominations for the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final, to be played from 18-22 March, will be announced closer to time.

Online sale of tickets will start on Wednesday at 1000 (Pakistan time) and fans can visit www.bookme.pk for not only purchasing match ticket but also selecting their preferred enclosure and choice of seat.

