Marriyum demands criminal proceedings against Shehzad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary-information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday demanded criminal proceedings against Prime Minister’s Adviser on Accountability Shehzad Akbar allegedly for compromising national interest and “brokering commission” on public money.

Speaking at a press conference, the PML-N spokesperson questioned the legitimacy of the entire process of “brokering” the Broadsheet case commission.

She also questioned the mandate allegedly given to Shehzad Akbar to meet Broadsheet owner Kaveh Moussavi allegedly “to negotiate a commission for his master Imran Khan under the garb of pursuing a reduction in the pending dues.”

She demanded that all phone and email data of Imran Khan, British journalist David Rose, Shahzad Akbar and Kaveh Moussavi should be confiscated and be analysed forensically.

“This would reveal the true deal that was settled between these characters to split the corruption amount from the Pakistani taxpayer’s money,” she maintained.

“Shehzad Akbar is not the only “front-man” of Imran Khan, but every special assistant and advisor had been appointed not for their ability to help the country but for their talent to commit large scale corruption,” she alleged.

She said all mega corruption scandals including sugar, wheat, flour, medicine, Peshawar BRT, LNG, electricity and gas were intentionally created to benefit the “mafia” within the government.

“The Rs400 billion in sugar, Rs225 billion in flour, Rs500 billion in medicine, Rs220 billion in LNG, all these were planned acts of corruption to benefit the PTI and the rulers,” she alleged.

She alleged that David Rose, a British journalist, arranged a meeting between Shehzad Akbar and Kaveh Moussavi and “demanded 200,000 pounds”.

She further alleged that two judges of the Supreme Court had already written damning comments about Shehzad Akbar questioning his credentials and competence for the position and responsibility given to him.

“A judge in his comments called Shehzad Akbar an embodiment of white-collar hooligan and bully and termed him irrelevant and incompetent to be handed FIA, FBR, sugar, wheat and other inquiries,” she claimed.

She also hurled allegations Akbar allegedly to have received “commissions” during Musharraf era.

“Shehbaz Sharif used to meet officials of friendly countries to benefit Pakistan while Imran Khan and his front-man Shehzad Akbar meet foreign officials to negotiate a “commission” for themselves,” she further alleged.

The PML-N spokesperson further stated that for the past six years, the PTI had denied illegal foreign funding, but when the party felt to be in the hot waters, its own finance secretary confessed how money was channeled through Middle East into the accounts of four working staff members.

