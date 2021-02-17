ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 17 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (February 16, 2021).

===============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================
Member                       Company                       Turnover       Rates
Name                                                      of Shares
===============================================================================
MRA Sec.                     Bank Al-Falah Ltd.               3,000       34.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         3,000       34.60
Darson Sec.                  Ghani Global Holding           700,000       14.63
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       700,000       14.63
Sherman Sec.                 INTERNATION STEELS                   1       93.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             1       93.60
Darson Sec.                  Maple Leaf Cement                4,000       46.39
K & I Global                                                 25,000       47.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        29,000       46.92
Aba Ali H. Sec.              National Bank Pak.             252,000       79.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       252,000       79.00
Strongman Securities         NetSol Technologies             10,000      249.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        10,000      249.80
M. M. M. A. Khanani          Oil & Gas Developmen               604      113.89
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           604      113.89
Next Capital                 Power Cement Limited            25,000       11.45
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        25,000       11.45
M. M. M. A. Khanani          Saif Power Ltd.                 10,000       16.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        10,000       16.15
Arif Latif Securities        Tariq Glass                      3,000       99.50
Amer Securities                                             200,000      100.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       203,000       99.99
M. M. M. A. Khanani          TRG Pakistan Ltd.               15,000      125.35
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        15,000      125.35
M. M. M. A. Khanani          Zephyr Textiles Ltd.            10,000       13.95
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        10,000       13.95
===============================================================================
                             Total Turnover               1,257,605
===============================================================================

