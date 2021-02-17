Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
17 Feb 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (February 16, 2021).
===============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===============================================================================
MRA Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 3,000 34.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 34.60
Darson Sec. Ghani Global Holding 700,000 14.63
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700,000 14.63
Sherman Sec. INTERNATION STEELS 1 93.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1 93.60
Darson Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 4,000 46.39
K & I Global 25,000 47.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 29,000 46.92
Aba Ali H. Sec. National Bank Pak. 252,000 79.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 252,000 79.00
Strongman Securities NetSol Technologies 10,000 249.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 249.80
M. M. M. A. Khanani Oil & Gas Developmen 604 113.89
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 604 113.89
Next Capital Power Cement Limited 25,000 11.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 11.45
M. M. M. A. Khanani Saif Power Ltd. 10,000 16.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 16.15
Arif Latif Securities Tariq Glass 3,000 99.50
Amer Securities 200,000 100.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 203,000 99.99
M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 15,000 125.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 125.35
M. M. M. A. Khanani Zephyr Textiles Ltd. 10,000 13.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 13.95
===============================================================================
Total Turnover 1,257,605
===============================================================================
