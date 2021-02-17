KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (February 16, 2021).

=============================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =============================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =============================================================================== MRA Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 3,000 34.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 34.60 Darson Sec. Ghani Global Holding 700,000 14.63 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700,000 14.63 Sherman Sec. INTERNATION STEELS 1 93.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1 93.60 Darson Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 4,000 46.39 K & I Global 25,000 47.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 29,000 46.92 Aba Ali H. Sec. National Bank Pak. 252,000 79.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 252,000 79.00 Strongman Securities NetSol Technologies 10,000 249.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 249.80 M. M. M. A. Khanani Oil & Gas Developmen 604 113.89 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 604 113.89 Next Capital Power Cement Limited 25,000 11.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 11.45 M. M. M. A. Khanani Saif Power Ltd. 10,000 16.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 16.15 Arif Latif Securities Tariq Glass 3,000 99.50 Amer Securities 200,000 100.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 203,000 99.99 M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 15,000 125.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 125.35 M. M. M. A. Khanani Zephyr Textiles Ltd. 10,000 13.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 13.95 =============================================================================== Total Turnover 1,257,605 ===============================================================================

