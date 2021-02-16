ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
Senate poll ticket status: Khuhro sees differences between PTI, its allies

  • Khuhro said that after the Senate elections, way is being seen paved for no confidence motion against the prime minister.
PPI 16 Feb 2021

LARKANA: Differences in awarding Senate election tickets have opened the pandora box between PTI's government and its allies, and the prime minister will face defeat in the Senate election before no confidence motion against him.

This was stated by Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, provincial chief of PPP, while addressing a meeting with party's recently nominated male and ladies wing office bearers of Larkana city on Tuesday.

Khuhro said that after the Senate elections, way is being seen paved for no confidence motion against the prime minister.

He said PTI members and allies had no confidence in the prime minister now and soon its majority would be seen converted into a minority.

He said that Imran Khan's own people now did not want to get onto his sinking ruling boat. He said those people were feeling ashamed now who voted for PTI in the name of change. He appealed to people of all segments of society to participate in the PDM's long March scheduled for 26th March to save the country.

He said people from all four corners of the country were raising their voice that Imran Khan was no longer required, hence, he should quit himself before people get him out. Khuhro said the single solution to all problems in the country was early polls before the schedule for which a caretaker government should be constituted which should ensure free, fair and transparent elections within three months and the party gaining majority should form the government, he concluded.

