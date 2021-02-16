Hungary central bank buys 25bn forints worth of bonds

BUDAPEST: Hungary's central bank bought 25 billion forints ($85.03 million) worth of bonds from local banks on Tuesday, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said on its page.

It bought 16 billion forints worth of 2033/A bonds at 2.32% average yield, 3 billion forints worth of 2034/A bonds at 2.48%, 4 billion forints worth of 2038/A bonds at 2.8% average yield and 2 billion forints worth of 2041/A bonds at 3.05%.