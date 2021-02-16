Markets
Hungary central bank buys 25bn forints worth of bonds
*It bought 16 billion forints worth of 2033/A bonds at 2.32% average yield, 3 billion forints worth of 2034/A bonds at 2.48%, 4 billion forints worth of 2038/A bonds at 2.8% average yield and 2 billion forints worth of 2041/A bonds at 3.05%.
16 Feb 2021
BUDAPEST: Hungary's central bank bought 25 billion forints ($85.03 million) worth of bonds from local banks on Tuesday, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said on its page.
It bought 16 billion forints worth of 2033/A bonds at 2.32% average yield, 3 billion forints worth of 2034/A bonds at 2.48%, 4 billion forints worth of 2038/A bonds at 2.8% average yield and 2 billion forints worth of 2041/A bonds at 3.05%.
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on pending reviews under EFF
Hungary central bank buys 25bn forints worth of bonds
Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes
IHC orders razing of 'illegally constructed' lawyers chambers on sports ground
South Africa asks India's Serum Institute to take back one million COVID vaccine doses due to limited effectiveness
Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser
Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso
By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders
FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit
Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack
Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai
Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals
Read more stories
Comments