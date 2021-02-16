South Africa's ARM expects half-year earnings to rise on firmer metal prices

Diversified miner African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) forecast a jump in first-half earnings on Tuesday, boosted by higher iron ore sales volume and a surge in prices of the steelmaking ingredient and platinum.

The South Africa-listed company said headline earnings per share - the main measure of corporate profit in the country - are expected to be between 2,529 cents and 2,640 cents for the six months ended Dec. 31, higher than the 1,114 cents per share it reported last year.